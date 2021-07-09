3 Stocks to Buy Now for a Rebound in Precious Metals

July 9, 2021 4 min read

The prices of gold and precious metals have been rebounding after steep decline. Prices corrected after the Fed signaled that it would raise rates sooner than expected. Not that prices are moving back up, it's a great time to consider precious metal stocks such as Centerra Gold (CGAU), Centamin (CELTF), and Jaguar Mining (JAGGF).

Gold and other precious metals suffered quite the steep skid a couple of weeks ago. In fact, the decline was gold's steepest for a single week dating back to the spring of 2020. Thankfully, gold bounced right back after the disappointing week.

Most investors have some exposure to precious metals. However, plenty of investors have invested the entirety of their funds allotted to precious metals in gold. A better approach might be to invest in several different precious metals producers before a larger rebound occurs in the days and weeks ahead.

There are numerous publicly traded precious metals companies you can consider. Below, I provide a look at three precious metals stocks that could allow investors to ride the rebound: Centerra Gold (CGAU), Centamin (CELTF), and Jaguar Mining (JAGGF).

Centerra Gold (CGAU)

CGAU is a gold mining business. The company operates, develops, explores, and acquires gold in North America, Asia, and additional markets. CGAU mines in British Columbia, Turkey, the Kyrgyz Republic, and elsewhere. The company's headquarters is in Ontario, Canada.

CGAU is a POWR Ratings stud with an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy rating. CGAU has A grades in the Quality and Value components and a B Growth grade. Click here to learn more about CGAU, including its grades in the Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability components.

Out of 42 publicly traded companies in the Miners - Gold industry, CGAU is ranked first overall. You can find more top stocks in this industry by clicking here. CGAU has a forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This is a fairly low figure that indicates the stock is underpriced at its current price.

Centamin (CELTF)

CELTF is a mineral exploration, mining, and development business. The company primarily explores, mines, and develops mineral properties in Australia, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Kingdom. CELTF pays a dividend of 4.2%.

CELTF has a forward P/E ratio of 9.53, meaning it is underpriced at $1.49 per share. The stock's 52-week high is $3.07, while its 52-week low is $1.40. CELTF has an overall grade of B and a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has Bs in the Stability, Value, and Momentum components of the POWR Ratings.

You can find out how CELT fares in the rest of the POWR Ratings, including Quality and Growth, by clicking here. CELTF is ranked 7th of 44 stocks in the Miners - Gold industry.

Jaguar Mining (JAGGF)

JAGGF is one of the top growth companies in all of Brazil. JAGGF produces gold in Brazil's metal-rich Minas Gerais state. JAGFF has a 52-week high of $9.30, and a 52-week low is $4.05. JAGGF is currently priced at $4.27.

The stock pays a dividend of 4.23%. JAGGF has an overall grade of B, which is a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has an A Quality grade and Bs in the Momentum and Value components.

Click here if you are curious as to how JAGGF fares in the other components, including Sentiment, Stability, and Growth. JAGGF is ranked third out of 43 stocks in the Miners - Gold industry.

CGAU shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, CGAU has declined -36.39%, versus a 16.46% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

