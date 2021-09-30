7 Ways to Break Into the Music Industry and Win

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting in the music industry can be overwhelming. Sooner or later, these questions will start to arise; where to begin? What to focus on? Where to share your content? How to build connections in the industry? Whether you're an artist, music magazine, blog, label, music venue, producer, or any other music-related professional; these tips will apply to you in one way or another and hopefully will help you answer these questions.

You might be wondering who I am and why I'm qualified to be telling you about winning in the music industry? My name is Aleks Brzoska, and I'm the founder of a thriving music streaming platform/service. Despite only being around for 7 months, we already stood number one on the podium for the fastest-growing music platform. Sure, it was only on occasional days during this period, however, when competing against industry giants like Spotify, Deezer and Tidal, it's a nice achievement to have, right?