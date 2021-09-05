Creativity

Get Creative with This Digital Painting and Drawing Studio

Have fun while creating incredible digital art.
Image credit: UX Store/Unsplash

Many entrepreneurs are creative, but when it comes to putting that creativity into practice in marketing materials, brochures, sales decks, and more, they just don't have the time or resources to do it. But when you've invested in Studio Bundle 3: 7-App Art Design Bundle, you might just find you can't stop yourself from spending time on creativity.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this bundle includes seven highly-rated apps from Pixarra that can bring your digital canvas to life, no matter what your inspiration is. The apps included are:

  • Paint Studio 3
  • Blob Studio 3
  • Luminance Studio 3
  • Tree Studio 3
  • Liquid Studio 3
  • Pixel Studio 3
  • Selfie Studio 3

Starting with Paint Studio 3, you'll enjoy natural media painting and drawing with a simpler, streamlined interface. It uses the TwistedBrush Pro Studio brush engine and a slick new interface to strip away complexity, leaving you with the very best natural media brushes to help you paint in style. With Blob Studio 3, you can enhance your work with Blob brushes that allow you to model and shape your objects and then paint them with the included brushes. The results are crisp lines you see in illustration software without the need to mask anything.

From there, the apps get more focused and specific. Luminance helps you achieve greater luminance in your work.Tree focuses on 2D tree creation. Liquid pays higher attention to creating individual objects. Pixel allows you to create fun and retro pixel art. And Selfie gives you the creative tools to edit your photos to get a cool, illustrated look.

All of these products together combine to give you a comprehensive creative studio that you won't be able to stop using. Unleash your creativity with Studio Bundle 3: 7-App Art Design Bundle, now on sale for 49 percent off $79 at just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.

