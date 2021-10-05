Business Leadership Lessons for Difficult Times

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Today, more than ever, you need your network to help you through difficult times. The last 18 months have been very challenging for most businesses. It is your network of friends and associates that can help you get through times like these.

While operating more than 10,000 networking groups in over 70 countries, I have learned this importance firsthand. I've also learned that it starts with our own actions.