A Well-Trained Dog Can be an Entrepreneur's Best Friend

Dogs may be man's best friend, but they can also be a huge nuisance to entrepreneurs if they aren't well behaved. Whether you're working from home or bringing your dog to work, you can't just rely on toys and treats to distract your dog all day. At a certain point, it becomes time to invest in true obedience training. That starts with DNA My Dog NextGen: Canine Breed Identification & Genetic Age Test + 7 Dog Training Courses. This bundle is now on sale for only $77 (reg. $1,499).

This bundle is highlighted by the DNA My Dog NextGen Test, a specialized test designed to determine the biological age of your dog. This test gives insight into the predicted longevity of your dog from a cellular level to better understand your dog's long-term health outlook. More importantly, with just a simple, at-home cheek swab, you'll get a full report on all of the breeds found in your dog's DNA by percentage. That way, you'll have a better idea of how to effectively train your dog since you'll know their unique personality traits, what motivates them, and how to best communicate with the breed.

That's the perfect jumping off point for seven obedience courses from Sharon Bolt (4.0/5 instructor rating), one of the top dog behavior experts in the UK. She has had a regular slot on BBC Radio since 2008 answering listeners' dog dilemmas and is the author of three books, three CDs, and star of four DVDs.

In these courses, Bolt can help you with puppy training, leash training, obedience training, and much more. You'll learn how to stop barking and biting, how to give your dog the best natural diet, and even get a crash course in homeopathic remedies for sick dogs.

Make your dog not just your best friend, but your best ally. Right now, DNA My Dog NextGen: Canine Breed Identification & Genetic Age Test + 7 Dog Training Courses is on sale for just $77.

