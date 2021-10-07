Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Travel Agents Saved the Day When the Pandemic Caused Chaos. Now Travelers Need Them More Than Ever.

Dream Vacations' Debbie Fiorno has has a frontrow seat to it all, and she says the industry is primed for a comeback.

By
This story appears in the October 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Docked cruise ships, flight cancellations, tour refunds — when the travel industry went into free fall in March 2020, Debbie Fiorino saw the chaos up close. As the chief operating officer of travel agency Dream Vacations, Fiorino worked tirelessly to support the company’s more than 1,500 franchisees, who were scrambling to assist thousands of panicked clients with abruptly canceled plans.

Courtesy of Dream Vacations

A year and a half of lockdowns later, those clients are ready for a vacation, and they’re returning to the agents who helped them in their time of need. With constantly changing COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements, travel agents have become a vital source of information for many confused travelers. Plus, being stuck at home gave new franchisees time to set up shop. Fiorino discusses what it’s been like keeping Dream Vacations afloat and preparing for travel’s big comeback.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Franchises

ent-o Insider

This Family Wanted to Own a Business That Got Them Excited, So They Opened An Urban Air Adventure Park

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

ent-o Insider

Franchises Keep Buying Up Other Franchises. Here's Why the Big Are Getting Bigger.

Nate Hopper

ent-o Insider

How 8 Women Leaders in Franchising Are Overcoming the Industry's Greatest Challenge

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Behind The Review

Putting People First in Your Business

Emily Washcovick

Emily Washcovick

Finance

Make Your Millennial Self into a Millennial SuperStar

Matt Rowe

Advertising

How Digital-Advertising Conferences Are Coming Back to Life

Anton Liaskovskyi
Read More