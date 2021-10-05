These Are the Biggest Blind Spots in Diversity Initiatives, According to 8 Women Experts

“The murder of Mr. George Floyd was a tipping point for corporate America. But diverse people in general, and Black people in particular, are still having to deal with racism and toxic, hostile work environments. Startups can immediately diversify by creating an inclusive board or an advisory board. They can also partner with a community-based organization that serves people of color, invest in professional development training focused on bias and cultural competence, or consider the kind of ‘fractional’ chief diversity officer we offer at Diverse & Engaged.” — Dee C. Marshall, CEO, Diverse & Engaged, which helps businesses navigate diverse workforces and consumers

“We often talk about who is in the room making decisions — or who has a seat at the table, or any number of other clichés — but we rarely talk about who in the room has power. It isn’t enough to invite a person of color or an outwardly queer person to the table and expect them to magically have enough influence to create substantive change. (Not to mention, expecting one person to do all the anti-oppressive work of the organization is hardly equitable, is it?) DEI initiatives need to ensure that new leadership gets a seat, yes, but also a voice, a vote, and allies in the room.” — Christen Brandt, Cofounder (left), with Tammy Tibbetts, Cofounder, She’s the First, a nonprofit fighting gender inequality through girls’ education