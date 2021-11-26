Easily Find the Apps You Need With Setapp, the Netflix of Mac Apps

Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Remember when Apple used to proudly advertise, "There's an app for that"? Well, there's a reason they don't do that anymore. We've officially reached the point of app overload in a world in which billionaires are perfectly willing to throw a few million dollars at just about any app put in front of them.

Yes, there are tons of amazing apps on the market to help you simplify your life, be more productive, and more, but the App Store and Google Play Store don't exactly make it easy to find the things that work best for your needs. That's why Setapp was created.

Setapp is a next-gen productivity service for Mac users that offers a specially-curated collection of 210 apps that cover all of your business needs. You can browse a finite library of apps spanning maintenance, lifestyle, productivity, task management, developer tools, personal finance, and much more — and get access to a personalized app recommendation system that understands your needs. Every app is easy to install, completely free, and allows you to use it without distractions, in-app purchases, or ads. You can get access to all new software and new apps without paying for upgrades and access all of your apps seamlessly synced across your devices. It's like the App Store, only way less crowded, way easier to navigate, and way less expensive to get access to the apps you need for your business.

9to5Mac writes, ”Setapp is one of the easiest ways to find many awesome apps to try without having to purchase a bunch of different ones.”

Upgrade to an app service that actually operates with you in mind. During our Black Friday sale, you can get a one-year subscription to Setapp for an extra 40 percent off at just $41.40 (reg. $109) when you use promo code BFSAVE40.

