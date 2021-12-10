Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov's Tips for Staying a Few Steps Ahead

He set records as the No.1-rated player in the world - and he wants to show you how to get better.

By

The guest on this week's show is one of the greatest competitors to ever sit down at a chessboard. Garry Kasparov rose to international fame in 1985 when he become the youngest chess world champion at age 22. He held onto that no. 1 ranking for an incredible 15 years, until he was defeated by Vladimir Kramnik in 2000. 

His battles against other chess masters, as well as the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue, have drawn worldwide attention over the years, and this October, he announced an exclusive 55-part chess masterclass on Kasparovchess.com, for all of you hoping to be the next Queen’s Gambit-like superstar.

It was a pleasure speaking with a man who is not only very, very, very good at what he does, but is also extremely passionate and fearless about speaking out about human rights and the need for united global opposition to dictatorships.

Thanks, as always, for listening!

 

 

 

 

 

Dan Bova

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Dan Bova is the editorial director of digital content at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

