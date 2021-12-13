Subscribe to Wine This Holiday Season

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're hosting an event for employees, looking for a great gift for clients for the holidays, or you just need to find a way to relax after stressful days, wine meets the call. As we weave through the holiday season, right now is a great chance to invest in high-quality wine because the award-winning Firstleaf is having a sale.

Firstleaf

Featured on Delish, Food & Wine, Refinery29, Vogue, and GQ, Firstleaf is now offering 66 percent off your first order of six bottles of wine.

Firstleaf is a wine club that tailors its selections to individual member preferences. When you sign up with Firstleaf, you'll go through a short questionnaire to describe your tastes and preferences. Then, Firstleaf experts will curate a selection of six bottles based on your flavor profile and send them to your door. It's an amazing way to discover new wines, expand your mind and palate, and gift new favorites to your friends and family.

All Firstleaf wine is sourced from wineries in Napa and Sonoma Counties, California, so you're supporting American businesses when you shop. Plus, as you recommend and review the wines you've received, Firstleaf's experts get even better at personalizing your orders, so you'll keep enjoying better and better wines. After just three ratings, Firstleaf's predictions have been shown to have a 98% accuracy rate.

When you join Firstleaf today, you can get your first six-bottle shipment for just $29.95, which is a generous 66 percent off the list price of $89. That's just $5 for each bottle. Should you choose to continue, you can get shipments every one, two, or three months at just $15/bottle. Whether you're looking for a great gift for yourself or for the wine connoisseur in your life, Firstleaf is a gift that keeps on giving.

Prices are subject to change.