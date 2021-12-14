Win a Lamborghini From the Viral MrBeast

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Innovation is the name of the game in entrepreneurship. But sometimes, you want to make a big impression too. What better way to do that with a flashy sports car? If you appreciate guerrilla entrepreneurship and fast cars, the MrBeast + MSCHF Everyone Gets A Car sweepstakes is for you.

MSCHF

Anyone who enters this exciting sweepstakes wins a car. Seriously. But the type of car you'll win ranges. All entrants will win either:

A 1/64 scale collectible toy Lamborghini

A 1/24 scale remote-control Lamborghini

A battery-powered kids' rideable Lamborghini

A Lamborghini Gallardo

A Lamborghini Aventador Coupe

Yes, it's far more likely that you win a collectible toy, but you won't know what you've won until your Lamborghini arrives in the mail. It's all part of the fun.

This event is organized in collaboration with MSCHF and MrBeast. MSCHF is a next-generation street art collective that creates products and experiences mashing up hybeast culture, art, luxury fashion, and social commentary. MrBeast is an American YouTuber, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with a massive online following. His YouTube channel has more than 75 million followers and has received more than 13 billion views. His recent Squid Game video has been going viral.

Want to make an impression? A Lamborghini will help you do that. The sweepstakes runs through January 1, 2022, so you still have some time to enter. What will you win? You won't know until the car shows up outside your house. Enter to win today for a variety of prices.

How will you make your big first impression? In style after you've entered this contest.

Prices are subject to change.