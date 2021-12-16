Report: Bruce Springsteen to Sell Catalog for $500 Million in Biggest Transaction for an Artist Ever

Looks like The Boss was Born to Run straight to the bank with the deal he reportedly just closed on his music catalog.

According to the New York Times, which cited sources familiar with the deal, Bruce Springsteen has closed a deal to sell his entire music catalog to Sony Records for a cool $500 million.

The catalog includes songs Springsteen recorded himself and also wrote as a songwriter, and it would mark the biggest catalog transaction ever for any one single artist.

Springsteen’s most recent album, Letter to You, was released in October of 2020 and marks his 20th studio album.

The artist has also released 73 singles, 23 live albums, seven box sets, eight compilation albums and eight extended plays.

He is the seventh-highest-selling male artist of all time in the U.S., sitting directly behind George Strait, who has sold 69 million albums.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the musician is worth an estimated $650 million and racks up more than $80 million per year when he’s touring.

Among his entire discography, he’s sold over 65.5 million album copies in the U.S. alone and 150 million records worldwide.

Springsteen has not yet publicly commented on the reported deal.