4 Reasons Wonder Woman Would Make a Great Entrepreneur

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One day while watching the movie Wonder Woman, it occurred to me that she would make a fantastic entrepreneur. Known for her strength and passion, Wonder Woman embodies so many of the qualities that help someone rise and find the strength and determination to strike out and start a solo business. You don’t have to be a female (or have a golden lasso) to identify with the qualities it takes to achieve your purpose.

Here are the traits Wonder Woman shares with entrepreneurs.

Passion: Entrepreneurs and superheroes have passion for what they do and the ability to harness their passion and share it. They use their passion to pursue dreams, connect with others and make the world a better place. As Tony Robbins says, “Passion is the genesis of genius.”

Boldness: Successful entrepreneurs charge headfirst into situations to find an opportunity, make a change, or nourish the spark of an idea. Like Wonder Woman, entrepreneurs don’t see barriers; they see opportunities to flex superpowers and find new opportunities.

Tenacity: Entrepreneurs know that tenacity leads to great things and that hearing ‘no’ means it’s time to ask a different question or to ask the question in another way. Successful business leaders know that hearing no from clients or prospects can lead to bigger and better things. It’s not easy, but it is an essential part of the process. Steve Jobs, one of the founders of Apple Computers, summed it up when he said: “You have to be burning with an idea, or a problem, or a wrong that you want to right. If you’re not passionate enough from the start, you’ll never stick it out.”

Flexibility: Entrepreneurs know that a lot of feedback is wrapped up in a roadblock, and with the right mindset and a flexible approach, tremendous growth can come from something that seems like a setback.

Related: Passion, Grit, Resilience: The Formula for Success

My Wonder Woman journey

Like many entrepreneurs, I didn’t start my career planning to launch a business.

Fresh from the University of Stirling in Scotland with a Master’s degree in marketing and public relations, I had big plans for and expectations of where education and experience would take me. I was busy promoting and marketing prestigious golf clinics around the country when I got pregnant with my first child.

After my six-week maternity leave, I tried to return to work but found I desperately missed my baby girl. When I asked my boss for flexibility, my question was met with a flat “no” on all counts — to flexibility of any kind, even to the slightest changes in my schedule.

I was disappointed and knew that I could not stay in that job. I had to find another way to nurture my career. In that moment of disappointment, my passion was born. My desire to stay home with my daughter and have a meaningful career ignited a passion in me–one that still burns today.

Fast forward 25 years, and the company I started, HireMyMom, is a leading connector of mom professionals with small businesses who need them. My passion for being home led me to help other women who desire careers on their own terms.

Yes, there were barriers along the way. But, with passion and through tenacity, flexibility, and courage, I persevered through the tough times and learned a set of skills that I use to help my business thrive and help give my life purpose.

When I started freelancing from my living room while my daughter napped, I didn’t know that I was on a journey to help other mothers and small business owners. But, along the way, I’ve learned that John C. Maxwell was right when he said, “A great leader’s courage to fulfill his vision comes from passion, not position.”

Related: How Being Told 'No' Changed Everything for the Better

Finding your passion

I’m convinced that one of the most critical steps for success as an entrepreneur is to find an area where passion can help guide you. Here are some questions to help you uncover your passion to funnel it into meaningful work and business building.

What’s something you love so much that you would do for free?

In what areas do people seek your skill and counsel?

What ideas or activities energize and excite you?

What skills do people tell you that you do very well?

What causes are near and dear to your heart?

Thinking about these questions can help you identify what matters to you and lead to your passion. For example, if you love to plan parties and people often ask you to help plan their events, maybe your passion is helping people celebrate. This could lead you to start an events business or launch an online party consultation service.

Be open to thinking about your skill set in new ways and considering monetizing your passion using your skills and abilities. Once you decide where to funnel your energies, your purpose will likely become evident.

In the words of Bishop T.D. Jakes, “If you can’t figure out your purpose, figure out your passion. For your passion will lead you right into your purpose.”

Related: How to Realistically Make Money From Your Passion