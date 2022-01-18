Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Get Two Drones for the Price of One

Want to start flying drones? Now's your chance.

By
If you thought drones were just an annoying fad for children, think again. Drones have fully entered the professional mainstream as aerial photography is in greater demand. No longer reserved for establishing shots in Hollywood movies, aerial photography is used in real estate, construction, land management, and many more industries, drones make it very easy to get a bird's eye view of the world.

Whether you're just looking for an interesting hobby or you're genuinely interested in aerial photography and videography, you can indulge your interests on a budget with the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle. During this January Sale, it's available for just $148.74 (reg. $398) with code JAN15.

This bundle includes two Alpha drones for the price of one. Both drones are equipped with 4K front cameras and 720p bottom cameras but otherwise, they have some complementary features.

First, the Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual Camera Drone offers real-time FPV through the compatible Wi-Fi app and is easy to fly thanks to headless and altitude hold modes. The drone will stabilize itself and always adjust to fly in the right direction. It has four-channel flight for ascent, descent, forward, backward, left flight, right flight, and 360º roll movement. Plus, with the 6-axis gyroscope, it has a smooth flight while the one-key automatic return brings it back to you automatically with just the push of a button.

The Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone also offers headless and altitude modes, as well as 4-channel flight that also adds gesture control to the mix. With the app, you can use hand gestures to take a photo or record a video instantly, letting you focus on piloting the drone. It also offers a follow function, so you can connect the distance between the aircraft and the current location of the controller for a better linked flight.

Right now, you can get the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle for just $148.74 with code JAN15.

