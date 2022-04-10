3 Keys to Building Your Personal Brand

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When personal brands become powerful, their architects become sought-after speakers, excel as thought leaders, impact the world positively and leave legacies to the next generation.

When you have a brand, opportunities knock at your door. When people Google your name, your title must appear on the first page of said search engine. It gives you visibility, credibility, authenticity and offers innumerable opportunities.

Emphasize emotional storytelling

Whatever you do, you must do it with passion. You must work for a cause, not applause. You must place people before the profit. You must be other-people centric to make a difference in the lives of others.

Companies create a sense of compulsion and urgency to purchase their products and successful brands often explore insecurities so as to exploit them emotionally while focusing more on feelings than information.

Make it organic

Share your information through emotional storytelling to connect with your demo. People care only when you care for them.

Identify the global challenges in which you are passionate and offer solutions. Find out your core values, stand by them and contribute consistently to get noticed by others.

Treat adding value as an end-product, and building your brand as a byproduct, to avoid being disappointed if you fail to achieve all of your expectations.

Publicity as protection

Even if you go bankrupt, your brand will protect you. Entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Donald Trump bounced back from business failures because of their name recognition. Remember, the brand provides you insurance. You can rebound from any roadblock if your online star power burns bright enough.

