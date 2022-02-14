Protect Your Future with This Renters Insurance

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

People rent homes for a variety of reasons. Some do it to wait out a housing market that's not so kind to buyers at a given time, like it happens to be right now. A lot of us rent when we're first out of school, while we're first working, building careers and saving to hopefully one day put a down payment on a house. A lot of us rent to survive while we struggle to pay our student loans, which is near $40,000 for your average person.

Lemonade

No matter your circumstance, it's safe to say that when you're renting, your money and your property is as valuable to you as it would be to anyone else. So then why isn't renters insurance more of a standard, like homeowners and car insurance? Maybe it's the thought of the cost or maybe it's the reality that a lot of people aren't even aware of renters insurance. Helping to break that trend, Lemonade Renters Insurance offers great coverage for fantastic rates.

Lemonade's affordable plans help make it appealing to renters of all backgrounds and situations. It's tough to pay an outstanding rent in a big city and add a hefty percentage of that to your monthly expenses for insurance. That won't be the case when getting insured by Lemonade, which has plans beginning as low as just $5 per month. If you're concerned about how much you'll get covered for those rates, just head to Lemonade's website for a delightful surprise.

With an intuitive, well-designed website and AI-enhanced signup tools, Lemonade can set you up with a quote in just minutes. The digital-friendly fast-moving process is also major to young professionals working around the clock to earn and save. Getting signed up means you can set yourself up for coverage from a variety of circumstances, including: damaged property from pipe bursts, fires, theft, and even loss of outside property like a bike.

Lemonade donates a portion of unused premiums to nonprofits that their customers choose, provides fast claim payments, and makes getting renters insurance easy for first-timers. Lemonade also offers other types of insurance and users who bundle their rental coverage together with pet insurance can save 10 percent. Get a quote for Lemonade Renters Insurance today.