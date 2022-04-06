Record All Your Summer Adventures with This Tiny Camera

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the world continues to open up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many entrepreneurs are resuming business travel. But while you may spend a lot of time wondering how to make business travel more productive, you shouldn't also forget to make it fun. After all, you can't take anything for granted and if you're seeing the world this summer, you should make some memories along the way. The Insta360 GO 2: The World's Smallest Action Cam can support that mission.

This clever action cam claims to be the world's smallest, measuring in at smaller than your smartphone and weighing about six times less than competitor action cams. All that without sacrificing the image sensor or other features. The camera fits perfectly on your shirt, belt, or hat, and offers FlowState Stabilization to ensure your shots will remain steady no matter how much you shake, bump, or roll. With horizon leveling algorithms, your shots will stay upright no matter what, whether you're snorkeling or on a roller coaster.

The GO 2 also offers a host of creative features like hyperlapse, timelapse, slow motion, night lapse, and much more to allow you to capture incredible shots and style them in ways that make them shine. HDR mode pumps up the color of your video while AquaVision produces extremely realistic and vivid colors whenever you shoot water. Plus, the charging case functions as a case, charger, controller, and tripod all in one to give you a complete kit anywhere you go.

CNET writes, "You're not going to find a better option for life-logging and its size allows for creative uses you can't easily do with other ."

Amp up your summer adventures with the Insta360 GO 2: The World's Smallest Action Cam.

