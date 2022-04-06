Record All Your Summer Adventures with This Tiny Camera
Insta360 GO 2 claims to be the world's smallest action camera.
As the world continues to open up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many entrepreneurs are resuming business travel. But while you may spend a lot of time wondering how to make business travel more productive, you shouldn't also forget to make it fun. After all, you can't take anything for granted and if you're seeing the world this summer, you should make some memories along the way. The Insta360 GO 2: The World's Smallest Action Cam can support that mission.
This clever action cam claims to be the world's smallest, measuring in at smaller than your smartphone and weighing about six times less than competitor action cams. All that without sacrificing the image sensor or other features. The camera fits perfectly on your shirt, belt, or hat, and offers FlowState Stabilization to ensure your shots will remain steady no matter how much you shake, bump, or roll. With horizon leveling algorithms, your shots will stay upright no matter what, whether you're snorkeling or on a roller coaster.
The GO 2 also offers a host of creative features like hyperlapse, timelapse, slow motion, night lapse, and much more to allow you to capture incredible shots and style them in ways that make them shine. HDR mode pumps up the color of your video while AquaVision produces extremely realistic and vivid colors whenever you shoot water. Plus, the charging case functions as a case, charger, controller, and tripod all in one to give you a complete photography kit anywhere you go.
CNET writes, "You're not going to find a better option for life-logging and its size allows for creative uses you can't easily do with other cameras."
Amp up your summer adventures with the Insta360 GO 2: The World's Smallest Action Cam. Get it today for $290 when you use promo code ACTION9.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
3 Strategies That Helped Me Develop 13 Streams of Income
-
Ken Burns: 'Mark Zuckerberg Should Be in Jail'
-
How to Start and Grow a Business: A Digital Guide for Young Entrepreneurs
-
8 Body Language Cues That Lead to Better Business Connections
-
There's No Better Time to Start a Passive Income Business Than Now
-
All Your Burning Tax-Filing Questions, Answered
-
Bill Gates Says Lazy People Make the Best Employees. But Is Your Laziness Actually Masking a Deeper Issue?