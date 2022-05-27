If You Need a New Laptop, Consider Buying Refurbished and Save Money

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

They say a carpenter is only as good as their tools. Well, to a certain extent, that's true for entrepreneurs, too. You can't run a business well if your computer is falling apart and constantly shutting down on you. But while the best laptops on the market can easily set you back a pretty penny, you don't have to buy on the cutting-edge to ensure you have a quality laptop.

When you buy refurbished, you get an older machine that has been rebuilt and enhanced to operate at its highest potential — without the wear-and-tear of years of use. If you're in the market for a new laptop, consider looking to the past in the form of this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD.

Don't be fooled by its 2012 model year, this MacBook Air is powered by a 22nm Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of onboard 1600 MHz LPDDR3 SDRAM that gives it plenty of processing power for powering through all of your tasks. It has an Intel HD Graphics 4000 graphics processor for a more seamless browsing and streaming experience and an integrated 720p FaceTime HD webcam for taking all of your video calls.

Plus, this MacBook Air offers seven hours of battery life on a single charge for extended use throughout your day and has the added convenience of Bluetooth. With a 128GB SSD, you'll have tons of space for all of your files, photos, and videos without having to splurge on cloud storage. It's all of the features you expect from an Apple computer, just at a fraction of the price.

If you're in need of a new laptop, consider buying refurbished. Right now, you can get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD for 79 percent off the $1,499 original price at just $307.99.

