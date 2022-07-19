How to Start a Schlotzsky's Franchise in 2022

Schlotzsky's Franchise Information

Schlotzsky's® is a fast casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and their made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients inspired by the great food scene in Austin.

The brand began franchising their concept in 1976 and is now owned by Atlanta-based parent company Focus Brands. All 320+ restaurants serve deliciously hot, artisan flatbread sandwiches on sourdough buns baked from scratch each day, specialty pizzas, soups, and fresh salads – and many locations now offer warm, oven-baked, co-branding offerings from Cinnabon-branded cinnamon rolls. Schlotzsky's offers flexible footprints, including freestanding drive-thrus, end cap drive-thrus, in-line and non-traditional restaurants. Through a co-branding deal with the Cinnabon Express franchise, many Schlotzsky's restaurants offer great food (including a variety of sandwich options) and delicious treats.

Here are just a few of the convincing reasons why entrepreneurs should choose to become a franchise owner with Schlotzsky's:

Culinary Innovation: From state-of-the-art test kitchens to a broad base of food science expertise, this fast causal restaurant franchise is perfectly positioned to lead the future of food

Well-Known Name: The name may not be easy to spell, but fans of this franchisor will never be able to forget their well-crafted brand

Support Provided by Industry Leaders: Focus Brands® brings big-name support to franchisees as a leading developer of iconic, global foodservice brands and franchise opportunities

In-House Marketing: National, local and seasonal marketing campaigns are designed by Schlotzsky's in-house experts to drive traffic to franchise locations.

Strategic Supply Chain: Leveraged spend management across Focus Brands portfolio

Robust Digital Platform: Through intelligence gathering and benchmarking, franchisees are connected to their customers and better able to meet their needs

Schlotzsky's is led by Kelly Roddy, president, and Shelley Harris, the company's interim chief brand officer. Brand leadership also includes Brian Krause, chief development officer, and COO Tory Bartlett. Schlotzsky's ranked No. 301 on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500 list, marking their 10th consecutive year to appear on the industry's most prestigious list.

What does a Schlotzsky's franchise cost?

To open a Schlotzsky's franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership with this fanchisor:

Initial franchise fee: $35,500

Initial investment: $522,570 - $1,635,380

Cash requirement: $300,000 - $650,000

Net worth: $1,000,000 - $1,900,000

Veteran incentives: $15,500 off franchise fee

Royalty fee: 6%

Ad Royalty fee: 4%

How much does a Schlotzsky's franchise make?

Average net sales in the 2021 fiscal year for 189 traditional franchises that operated throughout the year in traditional locations with a drive-thru were approximately $1,092,628. For additional financial reporting, projections and details, please refer to Item 19 of the company's Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD).

How many Schlotzsky's locations are there? Are there any Schlotzsky's franchises near me?

Thinking of taking the plunge and opening a new location of your own? Schlotzsky's has approximately 323 franchised locations in 24 U.S. states, and is currently seeking new franchisees in Alabama, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee. For the full listing of existing and available Schlotzsky's territories and franchise opportunities, please visit their locations page online.

With Schlotzsky's, do I have to become a multi-unit & area developer?

That's correct. Currently, Schlotzsky's is only offering multi-unit development opportunities for prospective franchisees, of which the minimum number of units is three. There are some markets that may require more than three. To inquire about area development or master franchise agreements, please speak with Schlotzsky's franchise development team.

Support and training offered by Schlotzsky's.

Schlotzsky's offers franchisees four weeks of comprehensive training, which occurs at the company's designated training facility and one of our corporate-owned restaurants in Austin, Texas. All told, franchisees receive 40 hours of classroom training and 170 hours of on-the-job training before opening their new location.

The brand also provides comprehensive support for operations and supply chain, marketing, real estate, and IT services. After signing the franchise agreement, Schlotzsky's employs a dedicated Restaurant Development Team, helping to ensure the brand's superior operational efficiencies are upheld, establishes relationships with local and national vendors, and helps franchisees monitor the construction timeline. Prior to the first official day of business, franchisees are also assigned a personal marketing manager to create the best grand opening program possible in each market.

As for financing options, Schlotzsky's doesn't offer terms of their own, but they do offer advice in navigating the finance process. The brand's finance team maintains relationships with various approved lenders for both conventional and SBA programs.

Is Schlotzsky's original a muffuletta? Is Schlotzsky's sourdough bread made from real sourdough?

Schlotzsky's is the home of the Original®, the oven-toasted sandwich classic on muffuletta bread that made the brand famous. Today, all Schlotzsky's delicious hot sandwiches are served on real sourdough bread, baked from scratch each day.

Are you a good fit for Schlotzsky's?

Ideal candidates for Schlotzsky's ownership have an extensive business operations background. Prior restaurant and franchising experience is a plus, but not required. Prospects should be well-rooted in their own communities, people-oriented, a good neighbor, a leader, and operate as a reliable team member.

Join the Schlotzsky's family today.

For more information about starting your Schlotzsky's deli restaurant franchise ownership journey, visit the company's franchising website, as well as the brand's section on parent company Focus Brand's site. Prospects for this franchise opportunity can get a head start by filling out this online form, or call 1 (800) 983-8730. Once your request is received, representatives of the brand's franchise development team will contact you to discuss your interest, experience, market, and timing for the development of a franchise of your own. Next, they'll meet with you face-to-face, along with their senior executive management team in Austin, so that you can get acquainted with their world-class support.

Once you are officially approved as a Schlotzsky's franchisee, the brand will immediately begin working with you to identify sites and get you properly trained and ready to open your restaurant.