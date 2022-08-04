This 'Amazon's Choice' Radio Is Now Less Expensive Than on Amazon

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The joys of remote work are many and, seemingly, they're here to stay. One of those principal benefits is the ability to take your work anywhere, adopting a nomadic lifestyle to see the world without sacrificing your paycheck. If you're one of the millions of people who are taking to the roads or skies this summer, then you might enjoy the Eton Elite Traveler & Custom Leather Carry Cover as a trusty travel companion.

Eton Corp

Especially useful on road trips, this traveler radio is equipped with manual and digital tuning, allowing you to find your favorite AM, FM, longwave, or shortwave bands all over the world. If you're far from home, you can still listen to your home's local news. If you're traveling abroad, you can tune into the weather before you get there.

The international radio makes it easy to set the station spacing and frequency so stations always come in clearly. Manual, auto, memory, or ATS (auto-tuning storage) all allow you to find your favorite stations quickly no matter where you are.

This compact radio is powered by a 6V DC adapter or four AA batteries, allowing you to truly take it anywhere. It also offers local and world time settings, radio and buzzer alarm clock settings, a sleep timer, and a snooze light to help you stay on top of the time whenever you're traveling through time zones. Plus, it offers an aux-in port so you can enjoy private listening time on your headphones if you're traveling with friends or family.

The Eton Elite Traveler Radio & Custom Leather Carry Cover is an Amazon's Choice Product with a rating of 4.1/5 stars. But you can get it right here for cheaper than on Amazon. Grab it for half off $99 at just $49.99 today.

Prices subject to change.