Protect Your Business From the Dark Web with This Service

Cybercrime is rampant, with hackers coming up with new ways to steal your data all the time. It's not just the big companies that are at risk, either. According to one study, small businesses are actually more likely to experience a cyber attack than big companies.

Insecure Web

There are many ways to take measures to protect your company's data. From VPNs to anti-malware software, it's relatively inexpensive to get a base layer of defense. To go a little deeper, however, consider Dark Web Monitoring for Business.

InsecureWeb's dark web monitoring tools actively examine hidden websites, chat rooms, peer-to-peer networks, IRC, and more areas. There are more than 14 billion records in the collection, with millions added every day, allowing you to discover immediately if your personal data or proprietary information has been compromised.

In addition to allowing you to make checks, you'll also get alerts when credentials are exposed or compromised. It also offers social engineering to help you prevent email and brand impersonation through typosquatting protection and robust email security. With all of the monitoring services, you could even leverage Dark Web Monitoring to help you launch an ethical hacking and pentesting service.

With a lifetime subscription, you'll get 1,000 renewable credits, as well as coverage for all the email addresses in one domain, three usernames, three phone numbers, three IP addresses, and three personal emails. All of the credits automatically renew every year so you can actively monitor all of your credentials as much as you need.

Give yourself active protection with a lifetime subscription to Dark Web Monitoring for Business. For a limited time, you can get it for just $49 — a fraction of the price you'd pay for a cybersecurity expert.

