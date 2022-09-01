4 Strategies for Retaining Your Entrepreneurial Confidence

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There was once an entrepreneur with such unshakeable confidence in himself that he proudly announced to the world, "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work."

Imagine being so self-assured in admitting your failures — to have kept trying in the face of failed attempts and constant adversity? Well, that's exactly what the inventor of the light bulb, Thomas Edison, did. It's an example to all of us of tenacity and perseverance, but mostly, self-confidence.