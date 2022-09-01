In a similar vein to Amazon Prime, Disney is exploring a membership program that would give customers exclusive perks and discounts, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The membership would also offer Disney exclusive insight into customer tastes and preferences across its various products and services, allowing the company to cross-sell on a larger scale.

Although the project is sometimes referred to internally as "Disney Prime," it's merely a placeholder term and will not be launched with that name, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize the consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences and products that are most relevant to each of our guests," Disney's chief communications officer Kristina Schake told the outlet. "A membership program is just one of the exciting ideas that is being explored."

The project is still in its early stages, but early reports indicate it'll target more casual Disney fans and attempt to draw them further into the Disney universe, which goes beyond movies and streaming to include resorts, theme parks and cruises.

