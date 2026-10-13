What Really Separates Successful CEOs From the Rest — A Private Equity Founder’s Unfiltered Take

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Ryan Peddycord is the CEO and founder of Tide Rock, an evergreen holding company built on an unlevered approach to private equity: permanent capital, no bank debt and a focus on economically resilient B2B businesses. Before Tide Rock, he built his reputation as an operator, leading Business.com as CEO and chairman and growing a string of B2B companies to double-digit growth year-over-year. He holds a degree from UC Santa Barbara and furthered his business education through Harvard Business School’s Executive Education program.

In this episode of Grit Rising, Ryan opens up about what actually separates successful CEOs from the rest, the core principles he’s built his career around and the private equity strategy most firms keep close to the vest. It’s a rare, unfiltered look at radical transparency in an industry known for anything but. You will not want to miss this episode.