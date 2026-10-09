You’ve Been Overlooking Your Best Idea People. AI Is About to Fix That.

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Key Takeaways The modern workplace has long rewarded the ability to package thinking into tidy output over the quality of the thinking itself.

AI now handles structuring, summarizing and formatting, which favors fast, associative thinkers, including many people with ADHD.

Everyone is asking who AI will replace. Almost nobody is asking the better question: Who will AI release?

It will release the person whose mind produces 10 ideas before breakfast and loses eight by lunch. The person who sees connections nobody else in the room sees but cannot get them into a memo anyone will read. The person who has heard “so much potential, if you could get organized” in every performance review of their career.

For 100 years, the modern workplace sorted people on one dominant trait. It wasn’t intelligence, creativity or judgment. It was the ability to convert thought into tidy, linear output, on schedule and in the right format. If you could do that, you advanced. If you couldn’t, the quality of your thinking never mattered, because nobody saw it.

I have spent decades building software companies, and the pattern held in every one. The most original minds I worked with were rarely the most organized. They thought in webs, not lines. They could hold an entire system in their heads and still miss the status meeting about it. The promotions went to the people who wrote clean documents and answered email in order.

Entrepreneurship has always drawn heavily from these minds. Michael Freeman, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, found that 29% of the entrepreneurs he studied reported ADHD. The CDC estimates that 6% of U.S. adults, about 15.5 million people, currently have the diagnosis. Many founders with ADHD landed in company-building because it was the only structure that did not punish the way their minds work.

Then AI arrived, and over the past three years it has started removing an obstacle those minds have faced their entire lives.

The packaging problem

Before anyone takes an idea seriously, it has to be packaged. That means hours spent sequencing, structuring, formatting and polishing good thinking into an acceptable format. I think of it as an organization tax: the toll charged between having an insight and getting credit for one.

That work was never equally hard for everyone. A linear, methodical mind barely notices it, because thinking and packaging are the same motion. A fast, associative mind, of which the ADHD mind is the clearest example, finds it punishing. The thinking arrives in fragments, out of order, three threads at once. So the insight dies in a notes app, or arrives two weeks late, or comes out as a ramble in a meeting where a tidier person restates it and collects the credit.

The workplace has always treated difficulty packaging ideas as a character flaw: Lacks follow-through. Needs to prioritize. Not detail-oriented. Those performance-review phrases measure packaging. We spent a century grading packaging and calling it potential.

The people the old system promoted

Now flip the lens. If your career was built on packaging, meaning faithful execution, clean formatting and polished delivery of ideas that mostly originated elsewhere, AI is pointed directly at you.

I wrote here recently about the Prompt Test: If the instructions for a task could be dropped into an AI tool and produce the same output, the role as currently performed is automatable. Packaging is the other side of that ledger. AI absorbed more than instruction-following. It absorbed organizing itself. Structuring, summarizing, sequencing and formatting are now available for the price of a streaming subscription.

The trait the old system selected for hardest is the first one AI fully commoditized. The people who fail in this era will not fail because AI outthinks them. They will fail because packaging was their product, packaging is now free, and they kept defending it instead of climbing above it.

The scattered mind gets a translator

On the other end of the spectrum, something new is happening. For the first time, a mind that produces thought in fragments has a tool that assembles fragments into wholes. You can talk at an AI in 10 directions, and it hands back the through-line. You can dump three weeks of half-formed notes into one window and get back a structure you recognize as yours.

People with ADHD often describe this the same way: For the first time, I can see the bigger picture of my own thinking. The dots were always there. Connecting them was the hard part, and AI connects.

There is evidence behind the anecdote. When the U.K.’s Department for Business and Trade ran a three-month evaluation of Microsoft 365 Copilot across 1,000 employees, neurodivergent staff reported significantly higher satisfaction than their neurotypical colleagues and were more likely to recommend the tool. One said it had leveled the playing field.

What the research shows

The pattern extends beyond neurodivergence. Stanford economist Erik Brynjolfsson, with MIT’s Danielle Li and Lindsey Raymond, studied more than 5,000 customer support agents given a generative AI assistant. Productivity rose 14% on average, 34% for the newest, least-skilled agents, while the most experienced barely moved. A Harvard Business School and Boston Consulting Group experiment with 758 consultants found the same shape: The bottom half of performers improved 43% with GPT-4, more than double the 17% gain of the top half.

Read together, the findings say AI compresses the execution gap and leaves the judgment gap. Whatever separated the bottom of the distribution from the top in speed, polish and format, AI closes. What it cannot supply is the quality of the raw thinking, the taste to know which of 10 threads matters, and the judgment to see that the assignment itself is wrong.

So the question that decides success is not whether you use AI. Everyone will. The question is what is left of you once the packaging is free. If your thinking was always better than your output, AI is the best thing that has ever happened to your career. If your output was always better than your thinking, you have a harder conversation ahead, and less time for it than you think.

The new sort

Every technology re-sorts the workforce. The assembly line rewarded punctuality. The corporation rewarded organization. AI rewards original judgment and the curiosity to keep feeding it.

That should worry some people and liberate others. For a century, work sorted people by how well they could organize their thoughts. It is starting to sort them by whether the thoughts were worth organizing. Some people are about to be found out. Others are about to be found.