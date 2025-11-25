Key Takeaways Apple has cut dozens of jobs across its sales organization in a rare round of layoffs.

Affected employees have until January 20 to find an alternative position within Apple; otherwise, they will be let go with a severance package.

Apple has about 80,000 U.S. employees.

Apple has administered a rare round of layoffs, cutting dozens of jobs across its sales organization.

Over the past few weeks, Apple management informed affected workers that they were being let go, according to a Monday Bloomberg report. The layoffs impacted the sales organization, although Apple did not disclose to employees or the media the exact number of jobs cut. The changes extended across several teams, with some departments experiencing deeper workforce reductions than others.

Impacted jobs included account managers serving major corporate, educational and government clients. Apple also cut staff in charge of its briefing centers, which host institutional meetings and product demonstrations for potential major customers.

Apple is internally framing the layoffs as part of an effort to optimize and simplify its sales processes.

“To connect with even more customers, we are making some changes in our sales team that affect a small number of roles,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg. “We are continuing to hire, and those employees can apply for new roles.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage

Affected employees have until January 20 to find another job within Apple, or they will be let go with a severance package of unspecified value. Apple has multiple sales positions open on its jobs website and told impacted workers that they could apply for these roles.

The layoffs came as a shock to those impacted, affecting longtime managers and employees who have been with the company for 20 or 30 years, per Bloomberg. The last time Apple made cuts was in 2024, when the company let go of at least 600 workers on its scrapped self-driving car project and about 100 employees who worked on the Apple Books app and Apple News.

Layoffs affect more people at other tech giants. Last month, Amazon laid off 14,000 corporate staff, one of the largest job cuts in its history, while earlier this year, Microsoft cut over 15,000 employees.

Apple layoffs are relatively rare. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in February 2023 that he viewed layoffs as “a last resort kind of thing.”

“You can never say never,” Cook said at the time. “We want to manage costs in other ways to the degree that we can.”

Apple has about 80,000 U.S. employees. The company passed the $4 trillion valuation mark last month, joining giants like Nvidia in the exclusive club.