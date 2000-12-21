Pizza Inn Inc. Acquires Land, Begins Construction Of New Headquarters

Dallas-Pizza Inn Inc. completed its acquisition ofapproximately 11 acres in the Austin Ranch Development, The Colony,Texas, for the construction of the company’s new headquarters.The new facility will contain 140,000 square feet for the corporateoffice, training test kitchen center and distribution facility. Thebuilding project is expected to be completed next summer.

“The business synergies which will result fromconsolidating our various service center operations into onelocation better positions our company to meet future expansionexpectations,” said Ronnie Parker, Pizza Inn president.-PRNewswire