The median age of all real estate agents who belong to the National Association of Realtors is 60, making the profession a top choice for entrepreneurs of a certain age who want to start a second (or third) career. It's also a top choice for working parents who want to set their own hours. And now, even MTV stars want in on the action.

"Catfish" host Nev Schulman, 40, told People this week that he has started a new career in real estate. The television host and podcaster has joined the firm Coldwell Banker Warburg.

In a press release announcing the news, the agency said that Schulman's time on "Catfish," which helped people discover who they were really talking to online, will help his clients with the "trust-building and problem-solving skills" needed to make a deal in New York's complex housing market.

"Hosting Catfish taught me how to listen deeply, build trust quickly, and help people navigate some of the most emotional decisions of their lives," Schulman said. "Real estate in New York is no different — you need empathy, patience, and the ability to see through the noise to find the right home."

Although most people know Schulman from his time on television, including a stint on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2020, he's now a father of three who's hoping to step into his father's footsteps — Robert Schulman is a broker at the same firm, and a "top producer" for the last 15 years.

"After watching my father dedicate more than 50 years to this business, it feels meaningful to follow in his footsteps and join Coldwell Banker Warburg," Schulman said.

If he ever gets the television itch, though, there are a slew of real estate programs on Netflix and Bravo to choose from. Just ask the Altman brothers or Barbara Corcoran.