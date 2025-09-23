Chick-fil-A Is Opening a 'Beverage-Focused' Standalone Restaurant in a Southern State. Here's What to Expect. Several fast food chains have introduced mostly-drinks concepts in the last few years, including McDonald's and Taco Bell.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Chick-fil-A is launching a mostly-beverage concept called Daybright.
  • The standalone location will be opening near Atlanta, Georgia "this fall," according to a spokesperson.
  • Daybright will feature specialty coffees, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and food — but not from Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is opening a drinks-forward concept in the next couple of months called Daybright, according to Nation's Restaurant News. The location appears to be in a former Chick-fil-A location in Hiram, Ga., about 30 miles from downtown Atlanta.

"Daybright is a new beverage-focused restaurant concept and is scheduled to open in the greater Atlanta area this fall," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "Daybright is brought to you by Red Wagon Ventures, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A Inc. We look forward to sharing more details in the future."

QSR magazine notes that Daybright will be its own standalone business and is not an offshoot of Chick-fil-A. The menu will offer food, but it likely won't be items from the popular chicken chain. A Chick-fil-A rep told QSR that Daybright will feature specialty coffees, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and food — but did not go into detail.

Red Wagon Ventures was founded in 2017 and serves almost as Chick-fil-A's entrepreneurial test lab. The team there creates new ventures and concepts outside of the traditional Chick-fil-A brand.

Meanwhile, several food-focused businesses are trying to capitalize on Gen Z's love of unique, non-alcoholic drinks. McDonald's opened a drinks-focused spin-off called "CosMc's" but closed it after two years in May. Some of the drinks were folded into restaurant menus. Taco Bell's beverage-focused concept, Live Más Café, however, is still growing, with plans to open around two dozen locations in the next few months.

Chick-fil-A has a total of 2,684 stores (55 company-owned and 2,629 franchised), per QSR.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

