Costco’s claim that its popular rotisserie chickens contain “no preservatives” has some customers crying foul.

A class action lawsuit filed in San Diego federal court accuses the retail giant of falsely advertising its Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken. Customers Anatasia Chernov and Bianca Johnston allege Costco’s website and in-store signs say the chickens contain no preservatives despite the presence of sodium phosphate and carrageenan.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiff wouldn’t have purchased the chicken or would have paid less if they had known about the additives. It also alleges Costco has “systemically cheated customers out of tens — if not hundreds — of millions of dollars” through the false advertising. Costco’s rotisserie chickens are famously priced at $4.99 and have remained at that price point for years despite inflation.

The lawsuit is part of a growing trend of legal challenges to “clean label” marketing claims. Similar class actions have targeted other companies over “natural” and “no preservatives” advertising in recent years.

