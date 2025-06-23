The new season of Netflix's "America's Sweethearts" reveals a big score for members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad.

The second season of the Netflix series "America's Sweethearts," which chronicles the lives of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, reveals a pretty big touchdown for members of the storied squad: They will be receiving a 400% pay increase this coming season.

Per the New York Times, this marks the end of a long battle for higher wages that began in 2018 when former cheerleader Erica Wilkins sued the team for unfair pay. In her suit, which was settled out of court in 2019, she stated that cheerleaders were paid approximately $7 per hour with no overtime pay and got a flat rate of $200 per game — less than the team's mascot.

The suit read in part: "Plaintiff and other cheerleader employees of [the Dallas Cowboys], who were all female... are/were paid at a rate less than [team] mascot, 'Rowdy,' who, at all times relevant, was male."

Speaking to the New York Times, former cheerleader Jada McLean explained that the cheerleader pay scale is based on experience, and said that she made $15 an hour and $500 for each appearance in 2024. With the new increased wages, she said veteran cheerleaders could now be making more than $75 an hour.

She noted that the team does not provide health insurance, but has access to a team doctor and a physical therapist.

As many viewers of the top ten-ranked Netflix show know, cheerleading is basically a high-profile side hustle, and many of the squad members hold down full-time day jobs.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad director Kelli Finglass described the changes as "60-plus years long overdue."

