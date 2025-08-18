Here Are the Exact Salaries AT&T Pays Employees, From AI Engineers to Product Managers The filings revealed that AT&T's compensation is competitive, with software engineers and principal software engineers earning $167,098 to $207,425.

Key Takeaways

  • AT&T submitted new federal filings that reveals how much it pays its employees.
  • According to the filings, software engineers can make up to $207,425 at the company.
  • AT&T's CEO, John Stankey, made $26.4 million last year.

AT&T is one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, with the largest wireless network in North America. With a market capitalization of over $207 billion at the time of writing, AT&T is among the top 75 most valuable companies globally by market value. But how well does this telecom giant pay its employees?

New federal filings, seen by Business Insider, reveal how much AT&T pays its employees. AT&T submitted these filings with the U.S. Department of Labor in the first half of the year as part of an effort to hire highly skilled foreign workers for specialized roles through the H-1B visa program. So far this year, AT&T has filed 345 H-1B applications, up from 266 at the same point last year, according to BI.

The H-1B data only includes base annual salaries and omits add-ons, like signing bonuses and stock options.

Other tech companies employ greater numbers of foreign workers. Google, for example, submitted 6,800 H-1B applications in the first quarter of the year alone, mainly in tech roles like software engineering and data science.

The filings show that AT&T competitively compensates its software engineers, with principal software engineers taking home $167,098 to $207,425. That range has a higher starting point than companies like Meta and Microsoft, but a lower maximum. For example, Meta pays $120,000 to $480,000 and Microsoft pays $82,971 to $284,000 for software engineers.

Here's how AT&T compensates other members of its staff, per the filings:

  • Lead System Engineer: $139,750 to $180,000
  • Principal Data/AI Engineer: $163,737 to $197,464
  • Senior Data/AI Engineer: $138,699
  • Senior Data Analyst: $134,322
  • Senior Data Scientist: $148,043
  • Senior Tech Product Manager: $124,689 to $156,000

AT&T also submitted a proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May that offered a glimpse into the company's overall compensation.

According to the proxy statement, a mid-level employee at the company made $122,611 last year. In comparison, AT&T CEO John Stankey made over $26.4 million that same year, or 215 times more than the median worker.

AT&T CEO John Stankey. Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

AT&T made a push to return to the office this year, implementing a five-day-a-week return-to-office schedule in January. Earlier this month, Stankey sent a memo to staff urging them to commit to a fully in-person schedule or find work elsewhere.

According to AT&T's careers website, the telecom giant had more than 1,600 jobs listed globally, with the majority of jobs (1,578) based in the U.S. Some of the categories with the highest number of postings were technology and sales.

AT&T's stock was up over 27% year-to-date at the time of writing.

