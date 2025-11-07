Key Takeaways JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon minimizes cell phone use during work hours, only allowing notifications from his children.

He keeps his phone in his office or tucked away during meetings or appointments.

Dimon has previously said that he considers checking devices during meetings to be “disrespectful.”

Jamie Dimon rarely has his cell phone with him throughout the workday. Instead, the JPMorgan Chase CEO, who leads the biggest U.S. bank, has people call his office to reach him.

“If you need me and it’s important, call my office, and they’ll come get me,” Dimon, 69, said in an interview earlier this week with CNN.

Dimon explained that he keeps his phone in his office and doesn’t have it in front of him when he goes to meetings or appointments. He turns his notifications off, except for texts from his three adult daughters, Julia, Laura and Kara.

“If you send me a text during the day, I probably do not read it,” Dimon said.

Not having his phone on hand means that Dimon is fully present and “100% focused” during meetings, as opposed to being distracted and “thinking about other things,” he explained.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dimon has previously emphasized how important it is to be distraction-free during meetings, which means no checking emails or Slack messages on personal devices.

“None of this nodding off, none of this reading my mail,” Dimon said at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit last month. “If you have an iPad in front of me and it looks like you’re reading your email or getting notifications, I tell you to close the damn thing. It’s disrespectful.”

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna takes a more flexible approach to using devices during meetings. Krishna told CNN in an interview last week that in meetings of two to 10 people, he expects participants to be engaged, but in large meetings, checking messages is not an issue because those meetings are more “a communication vehicle” where “you’re just informing people.”

Meanwhile, Dimon said that he always comes prepared to meetings by doing the pre-reads in advance and giving the event 100% of his focus. He stated at the summit that if he couldn’t give his full focus to his work, then it would be time to move on.

At JPMorgan’s Investor Day last year, Dimon noted that his retirement was “less than five years” away. At the 2025 Investor Day in May, Dimon confirmed his plans to retire as CEO within the next several years, though he has yet to publicly name a successor.

JPMorgan is the largest bank in the U.S., with $3.9 trillion in assets. With a market value of over $800 billion, JPMorgan is worth more than its three biggest rivals, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America, combined.

