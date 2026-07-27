Single Americans Have Salary Expectations for Their Ideal Partners. Does Your Income Meet Them?

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Key Takeaways American workers’ median earnings total about $65,000 annually.

Roughly 40% of U.S. singles think the amount of money potential partners make is important.

New data from Northwestern Mutual reveals how salary expectations differ among men, women and different generations.

The adage “love is blind” might not apply when it comes to finances.

Image Credit: pepifoto | Getty Images

Although American workers saw median weekly earnings of $1,251 in the second quarter of 2026, totaling roughly $65,000 per year, many U.S. singles want their ideal partner to earn well above that figure.

Northwestern Mutual’s 2026 Planning & Progress Study, which explores how Americans think about love, money and relationships, reveals exactly how much.

The majority of Americans in serious relationships say financial compatibility is more important than emotional chemistry, physical attraction or shared interests, the report found.

But only about 40% of singles believe a potential partner’s earning power is important.

Of those who do say income is important, their average ideal partner’s salary is $139,000 per year.

That number looks different for men and women, and across generations, according to the data.

Women hope their future partner earns $172,000, which is 70% higher than men’s expectations of $101,000.

Millennials have the highest salary aspirations for their ideal partners at $160,000; Gen Z comes in just behind them at $135,000. Gen X and Boomers hope their potential partners make $123,000 and $125,000 annually, respectively.

“While most singles don’t think income matters, a substantial number do,” Northwestern Mutual chief strategy officer Jeff Sippel said. “After years of volatility, many singles are looking for a partner who can manage money well, provide financial stability and put them on a path to financial security.”