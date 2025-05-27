Starbucks Is Hiring a Pilot to Captain Its Company Aircraft. Here's How Much the Job Pays. The average airline pilot earns around $250,000 a year, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

By Erin Davis

Starbucks is hiring a "Captain – Pilot-in-Command" for its company Gulfstream aircraft.

According to the job posting, the role pays between $207,000 and $360,300 a year. (Business Insider notes that the average airline pilot earned around $250,000 in 2024.)

Related: Starbucks' New CEO Can Make Up to $113 Million in His First Year

"The captain is one of the company's most visible representatives to the passengers and serves as a Starbucks ambassador both at home and abroad," the listing reads. "They model Starbucks' guiding principles and act with tact and decorum, while providing the utmost in service and safety."

Starbucks reportedly has at least two Gulfstream G550 jets.

While the job description doesn't specifically say you'll be helping the CEO get to the office so he can comply with the company's return-to-office policy standards, it wouldn't be a far-fetched idea. It's been widely reported that Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol commutes over 1,000 miles multiple days a week from Newport Beach, California, to Starbucks's headquarters in Seattle, Washington.

A Gulfstream G550 from a private company (not Starbucks) lands at Barcelona airport in Barcelona, Spain, on August 30, 2024. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The pilot role has numerous responsibilities, including managing the flight and crew. Applicants should have a valid Airline Transport Pilot Certificate, a current 1st Class Medical Certificate, an FCC Restricted Radio Operator Certificate, and other FAA-based requirements.

Candidates should also have at least five years of experience operating as a captain with a corporate flight department and at least 5,000 hours of flight time, plus other certificates. See the job listing for the full slate of required items.

Related: 'We're Not Effective': Starbucks CEO Tells Corporate Employees to 'Own Whether or Not This Place Grows'

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

