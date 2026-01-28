Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney certainly created a buzz for her new lingerie line SYRN. Now she could also face criminal charges.

Sweeney posted an Instagram stunt video of her and a group of people clad in black scaling the iconic Hollywood Sign landmark and attaching strings of bras to it. Only one problem: The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the sign’s intellectual property, says she never got permission.

The actress hasn’t been charged with a crime, but she could face legal trouble if the Hollywood Chamber files a police report for trespassing or vandalism. A rep for the Hollywood Chamber told TMZ they are “still investigating how and under what authority the Sweeney production accessed the site of the sign.” Adding to the confusion, a production company called Persuasion Pictures was listed on the filming permit but claims they had nothing to do with the shoot.

“This is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology,” Sweeney wrote on Instagram.

