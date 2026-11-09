AI Is Changing the Economics of SaaS Partnerships. Here’s How Founders Can Capitalize.

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Key Takeaways Now that SaaS has made software easier to buy and deploy, partners are moving towards lower-margin services.

By enabling partners to deliver tailored AI solutions built around customer workflows, data, integration and governance, vendors can unlock new, higher-value revenue streams.

To capitalize on this shift, SaaS companies must move beyond referral programs and build partner ecosystems that reward expertise, implementation and measurable customer outcomes.

A typical SaaS referral deal gives a partner 10-15% of first-year revenue, rarely enough to support sales, implementation and future growth. As SaaS made software easier to buy and deploy, much of the surrounding work became repeatable, pushing partners toward lower-margin services. Without a more profitable business to build around the platform, they will invest elsewhere.

AI gives partners something back

AI gives partners something SaaS gradually took away: high-value work built on the platform, shaped by the customer’s context and sold as expertise rather than access. Not every AI engagement will be unique, nor should it be. The reusable parts like connectors, retrieval patterns, evaluation frameworks and managed operations will become more standard. But the decisions that make an AI system useful do not travel so easily from one customer to another. Which workflow should change? Which data can be used? Where does human review belong? What counts as a good answer, and who is accountable when it is wrong?

That is where a strong partner has something meaningful to sell. A bank may need an AI-assisted compliance workflow with escalation paths and audit evidence. A hospital system may need an intake process that respects privacy, system permissions and clinical review. A law firm may need clause triage with firm-specific limits on what an agent can recommend.

The building blocks may be familiar, but making the workflow safe, useful and adopted is not. It relies on industry judgment that the partner has built from years of being the person the client calls when something breaks.

This is not an argument that every partner should go train a model, or that every SaaS company should suddenly become a services business. Most customer deployments will be about workflow design, permitted data, integration, evaluation, governance and adoption, not fine-tuning a foundation model. The point is simpler: AI creates a new layer of work above the subscription, and the partners best placed to capture it are the ones who know the customer’s business well enough to make that layer valuable.

Futurum Research’s 2H 2026 partner survey found that 71% of active partners named custom application development as a primary growth driver, even as sentiment toward packaged enterprise software weakened. But that does not mean every bespoke build will be profitable. It does suggest that customers are looking beyond generic software for tailored engineering and that partners see more room in services than in a shrinking resale margin.

Build a partner business, not a referral program

For SaaS founders, that changes the question from “How do we get partners to refer more deals?” to “What can partners build profitably with us?” Start by running the full math: referral and renewal income, plus the gross profit from partner-delivered implementation and AI services, minus the cost of acquiring and serving the account. If a partner can create a healthy contribution margin while making the product more useful to the customer, the program has a foundation. If it cannot, a higher referral percentage is just a more expensive version of the same problem.

The program should then make that work easier to do well. Give capable partners a sandbox that resembles production, not just a demo login. Train them on integration, evaluation, governance and escalation — not only on product features. Certify them against real use cases. Bring the strongest partners into the harder solutions early, before the vendor has decided every implementation detail in-house. That is how a platform becomes a place where partners can build expertise instead of merely resell a discount.

Measure the result accordingly. Referred ARR still matters, but it is only part of the picture. Track services revenue and margin where they can be observed, time to production, active use, product adoption, support burden, retention and the customer outcome the solution was designed to improve. Outcome-based incentives can work, too, if they are tied to milestones the partner can actually influence: a verified deployment, adoption by an agreed user group, a successful evaluation or a retained account after a defined period.

None of this removes the need for discipline. A vendor still needs clear data rights, guardrails, support boundaries and a view of who is accountable when a workflow fails. Partners need room to earn services revenue without creating a maintenance burden the vendor cannot support. Those are not reasons to stay with the old model. They are the operating details that turn the AI thesis into a business model.

The point is not that AI work will never commoditize. Some of it will, and it should. The point is that AI gives partners a larger, more defensible role while the work still depends on customer data, workflow knowledge and practical judgment. A program built around that role is harder to reduce to a commission table. It gives partners more reason to invest, gives customers more value from the platform, and gives the vendor something more durable than a better percentage to compete on.