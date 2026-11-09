Say No to Recurring Payments and Get VPN Protection for 15 Devices for Life for $31.99

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TL;DR: Get VPN coverage for up to 15 devices for life with a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN PRO for $31.99 with code DEAL20, more than $550 off the suggested retail price of $600.

If VPN coverage is part of your business tooklkit, then Fastest VPN’s PRO Plan, available for a limited time, probably has the upgraded features you need. Connect as many as 15 devices — including phones, laptops, tablets, routers and smart TVs — at once, five more devices than the standard plan. It’s high-level VPN access for your whole business, and with the coupon code, you’re getting it at an incredible value.

With FastestVPN PRO Plan, you get features such as:

Access to more than 900 servers in more than 100 countries for improved access, geographic flexibility, and speed.

Unlimited server switching

256-bit AES encryption

No recurring fees or renewals

Automatic kill switch to safeguard your privacy

Split tunneling

Built-in ad blockers to keep pop-ups and intrusive ads at bay

Dedicated servers for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime, and P2P-optimized servers for fast and anonymous downloads.

The PRO Lifetime plan adds an additional level of security. You get a double VPN for routing the most sensitive traffic through two servers for extra protection, as well as a free one-year membership to Passhulk to store secure information like passwords, credit cards, attachments, and banking details.

The program runs on almost any device, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, routers, smart TVs, Kindles, Rokus, Kodis and more, so the protection it offers your business is comprehensive. And since it’s a lifetime plan, there are no budgeting surprises like additional fees, recurring upgrade payments, or burdensome contracts. Keep your employees connected and your data secure — for life.

Get a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN PRO for $31.99 with code DEAL20 (reg. $600).

StackSocial prices subject to change.