Apple’s iPhone call-screening feature is creating an unexpected problem for the rich and powerful: They can’t get in touch with each other. For years, wealthy executives relied on personal assistants to filter their calls, asking callers to identify themselves before putting them through. Now, iOS 26 has given everyone that same power.

The feature uses an automated voice to ask unknown numbers for their names and reasons for calling, then transcribes the answers so recipients can decide whether to pick up. The tool was designed to combat spam. Over 2 billion robocalls hit Americans monthly.

But it’s also leveled the playing field. Venture capitalist Bradley Tusk admitted to the Wall Street Journal that he gets irritated when his calls are screened. The irony? The elite are now experiencing the same call screening they’ve always used to keep others out.

Read more