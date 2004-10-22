Young Millionaires on...Best Business Advice They built million-dollar businesses before they were 40, and now they're sharing their advice with you.

We asked our 2004 young millionaireswhat advice they'd offer aspiring entrepreneurs and what they wish they'd known before going into business. Read their answers to give yourself an edge over your competition.

Bernard Frei, 39, founder of 365 Inc., an online retailer of licensed soccer and rugby apparel and a soccer and rugby news outlet and database
I was actually given a brilliant piece of advice, from an extremely successful Australian man whom I won't name, but it was basically to get on and do it now and not to hang around. I think so many business plans end up sitting around and never get used, and that's a shame. I was 18, and it had a huge impact on my life. It got me going quicker than I think I would've done otherwise.

Shawn Nelson, 28, founder of LoveSac Corp., a chain of stores (about half are franchised) specializing in modular furniture
If I could do it all over again, I'd ask more questions. Young, cocky kids often trust in their own abilities, but at the end of the day, there are a lot of people out there that know more than me. I've realized that. My management team besides myself consists of four guys that all have decades of experience with large companies and know what they're doing.

Josh Linkner, 34, founder of ePrize, an interactive promotion agency
One thing that has helped us is the concept of persistence, having the gut to do this. As an entrepreneur, you should just expect to run into every kind of brick wall you could possibly run into. One of the reasons we're here today and flourishing is that unwavering commitment and gut to keep persisting no matter what.

Payam Zamani, 33, Behnam Behrouzi, 23, and John Truchard, 32, founders of Reply.com, an online referral service for automobiles, real estate, home improvement and financing
Zamani: You need to trust the fact that you are capable of learning what others are doing and learning that very rapidly. If you don't know, then hire the right people. Often the competition underestimates a newcomer, so they don't react to the newcomer quick enough.

Christopher Faulkner, 27, founder of C I Host, a web-hosting and data enter infrastructure provider
Go for it. Take a risk. I didn't hit gold the first time out. Without failure you'll never be successful. If you fail, get up and try it again. There's nothing to be embarrassed about, nothing to be fearful of. You've got to be able to overcome that fear factor. Risk equals reward.

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'Please Feel Free To Correct Me': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk Over 'Free Speech' On Twitter

Cuban has long been critical of Musk's decisions with the social media platform after purchasing it.

By Emily Rella
Living

8 Things I Discovered While Working With Affluent Clients in New York City

After a decade working with the 1%, I learned that they have common traits.

By Marilisa Barbieri
Leadership

How Leaders Can Help Employees With ADHD Succeed in Remote Work

ADHD employees are getting left behind in the remote work debate, but you can address their needs through a few effective strategies.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'Catastrophic': Here's What You Should Know About the Debt Ceiling Crisis—And How a Default Could Impact Your Business

The U.S. hit its debt ceiling limit of $31.4 trillion in January. Here's everything to know about the ongoing debt ceiling debate.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'Too Crowded': New Data Shows Cruises Are Being Overbooked at Alarming Rates

Two major cruise lines have been overbooking cruises, according to a new report.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

7 Essential Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting a Franchise

Starting a franchise requires a hard look in the mirror to decide if you really have the makeup to become an entrepreneur. Start by reflecting on yourself and your goals with these questions.

By David Busker