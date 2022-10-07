3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance

Mid-caps Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) and Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) all climbed higher recently n heavy trading volume, even as the broader market reversed lower.



As a whole, mid-caps have been slightly outperforming the S&P 500. The SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA: MDY) is up 5.53% so far this week, while its large-cap counterpart, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ASX: SPY) is up 4.48%.

Mid-caps typically are those with a market capitalization between $2 and $10 billion. They often have fewer shares in float than you’ll find with larger stocks. These characteristics make mid-caps somewhat more volatile and riskier than large caps, at least in terms of broad asset classes.

Digi International advanced 2.34% in nearly triple average turnover Wednesday, tacking on gains to its recent outperformance, which includes gains of:

1 month: +16.19%

+16.19% 3 months: +58.88

+58.88 Year-to-date: +53.32

The Minnesota-based company specializes in the Internet of Things, which involves connecting products, apps, and services through various wireless devices. Those devices can include factory and industrial settings; household applications, such as appliances and security systems; and automotive gear, among many other examples.

Digi International gapped up 15.66% on August 4 following the company’s fiscal third-quarter report, in which it topped earnings and revenue views, as you can see using MarketBeat data on the stock.

Earnings growth accelerated in the past two quarters, from 13% to 80%, while revenue growth accelerated from 8% to 31% in the past three quarters. Its three-year annual earnings growth rate is 34%, while revenue grew 12%.

That level of fundamental strength is driving the stock price increases. An increase in fourth-quarter guidance also helps.

On a technical basis, the stock is in a buy range, but continue to be cognizant of broad-market volatility that could pull it, and any stock, sharply lower.



Lamb Weston is in the decidedly unglamorous business of producing, packaging, and distributing frozen potato products to restaurants, as well as via private-label brands for consumers. But potatoes are apparently in high demand: The stock advanced 4.19% Monday following a better-than-expected fiscal first quarter.

Earnings of $0.75 per share marked a 317% increase over the year-ago quarter. MarketBeat earnings data for Lamb Weston show the company trounced views by $0.26 per share. Revenue was slightly disappointing, coming in at $1.13 billion, versus analyst expectations of $1.14 billion. Still, that was a year-over-year increase of 14%.

Other packaged food stocks have held up well recently, and the industry as a whole is among leaders. On Thursday, large-cap food company ConAgra (NYSE: CAG) reported earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street views.

Lamb Weston shares built upon Wednesday’s gains, rallying in Thursday morning trading. Analysts see the company growing earnings by 36% for the full year, which is fiscal 2023. Next year, that’s expected to rise another 32%, to $3.72. That kind of potential is attracting institutional buyers, MarketBeat data show.



Another food-related mid-cap flashing gains for the week is restaurant franchisor Wingstop.

There was no specific company news, but the stock has been the subject of recent positive attention from Wall Street, according to MarketBeat analyst data for the stock. In the past month, Stephens initiated coverage with an overweight rating and Wedbush boosted its price target with a rating of outperform

As noted previously by MarketBeat, Wingstop is among food-related stocks that have been capitalizing on consumers’ willingness to continue purchasing food, including dining out, even as they cut back on other discretionary items.

The consensus rating is “moderate buy,” with a price target of $138.65, a potential upside of 4.21%.

The company is slated to report its fiscal third quarter on October 26, before the opening bell. Analysts expect earnings of $0.35 per share on revenue of $89.30 million. Those would be increases on both the top- and bottom lines.

Earnings data compiled by MarketBeat show that Wingstop beat earnings views in the most recent quarter, although revenue lagged. That didn’t stop investors from piling in, as margins came in well above views.



