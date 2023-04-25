These Are the Top 200 Global Franchise Brands in 2023

This story appears in the May 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When franchisors look to expand, they don't just think domestic. They increasingly think global. For evidence, just look at the 1,321 brands that applied for Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking. Among all of them, international unit growth outpaced U.S. franchise growth over the most recent three-year period (July 2019 to July 2022). During that time, 28,369 franchise units opened outside of the U.S., a 12.2% increase (compared to 21,828 new franchises within the U.S., just a 7% increase).

Are you interested in buying a brand with international appeal — and hey, maybe even becoming an international franchisee yourself? We want to help, which is why we've crunched the numbers and identified the strongest 200 brands that offer franchises outside of the U.S. They're presented here, in our annual ranking of the top global franchises. We've based this ranking on a modified version of our Franchise 500 formula, which analyzes all eligible franchises based on more than 150 data points in the areas of size and growth — with extra weight given to international size and growth in this case — as well as costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

This list can serve as a good starting point for your research, but keep in mind that it should not be taken as an endorsement of any particular franchise brand. Always read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many current and former franchisees as you can when looking for the right franchise opportunity for you.