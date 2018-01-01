Cream
Ice cream sandwiches
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
1699 El Camino Real, #201
Millbrae, CA 94030
CEO
Jimmy Shamieh
Parent Company
CREAM Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$191,000 - $535,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000 - $1,800,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000 - $1,800,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Cream offers in-house financing to cover the following: payroll
Cream has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, accounts receivable, payroll