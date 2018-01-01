Bio

When founder L. Scott Granneman was thinking of a name for his second pizza restaurant in Willard, Ohio, he remembered one of his customers telling him he made “the best pizza east of Chicago.” The comment stuck with Granneman, and now East of Chicago Pizza has more than 120 locations stretching as far east as Virginia. East of Chicago locations offer favorite toppings such as pepperoni and mushrooms as well as a menu of specialty pizzas like Taco (which is covered with lettuce, tomato, black olives, sour cream, cheddar cheese, beef and salsa) and dessert pizzas (Dutch Crunch apple pizza or Peanut Butter & Jelly).