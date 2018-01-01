East of Chicago Pizza
Pizza
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
1990 (28 Years)
Corporate Address
121 W. High St., 12th Fl.
Lima, OH 45801
CEO
David Crnkovich
Initial Investment ⓘ
$171,900 - $472,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%+
East of Chicago Pizza offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
East of Chicago Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20