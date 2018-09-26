Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs
Jewelry and watch repairs
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
1515 S. Federal Hwy., #412
Boca Raton, FL 33432
CEO
Gerald (Gerry) Weber
Initial Investment ⓘ
$102,961 - $434,961
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$870,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
Annual convention
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4