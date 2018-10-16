Flip Flop Shops LLC
Flip-flops and casual footwear
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
7524 Old Auburn Rd.
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
CEO
Tom Romeo
Initial Investment ⓘ
$210,800 - $340,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Flip Flop Shops LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
43 hours
Additional Training:
At Irvine, CA, training store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3