Bio

Sarah Towne and Todd Giatrelis were inspired to open the first Flip Flop Shops store in Boston after Towne struggled to find a pair of comfortable shoes while attending a convention in Las Vegas and wondered why there wasn't store that sold only flip flops. After opening a number of company-owned stores, they teamed with Brian Curin, Darin Kraetsch and Alan Woods, veterans of the franchise industry who had previously worked with brands like Cold Stone Creamery and Moe's Southwest Grill. Franchising began in 2007.