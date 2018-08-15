The Glass Guru
Window and glass restoration, repair, and replacement
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
1382 Blue Oaks Blvd., #213
Roseville, CA 95678
CEO
Dan Frey
Initial Investment ⓘ
$72,750 - $179,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,500 - $52,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
The Glass Guru offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
The Glass Guru has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
62 hours
Classroom Training:
44 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2