Goddard Systems Inc.
Preschool/educational childcare
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
1016 W. Ninth Ave., #140
King of Prussia, PA 19406
CEO
Joseph Schumacher
Parent Company
Wind River Holdings
Initial Investment ⓘ
$619,900 - $760,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$135,000 - $135,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Goddard Systems Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$20,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
68 hours
Classroom Training:
67 hours
Additional Training:
IACET training for teachers & directors
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25
Goddard Systems Inc. (GSI) is the franchisor of The Goddard School. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, GSI currently has franchises throughout the United States. Each school is a licensed childcare facility with an on-site owner, an Education Director and a faculty trained in Early Childhood Education or Childhood Development. GSI provides continuing education for all teachers as well as a corporate Quality Assurance program.