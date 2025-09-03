These Are the Top 10 Burger Franchises in 2025 — And They Can Make More Than $1 Million a Year The top 10 burger franchises on the Franchise 500 aren't just fan favorites — they're smart investments with brand strength, franchisee support and growth to back them up.
Key Takeaways
- Established brands continue to dominate thanks to scale, recognition and proven systems, but up-and-comers like Freddy’s and Habit Burger are gaining fast.
- Top-performing burger franchises are offering scalable, adaptable buildouts to meet franchisee and market needs.
- With average unit volumes often exceeding $1 million, these burger brands offer not just sizzle, but serious ROI potential for qualified operators.
Are you hungry for business? Burger franchises are sizzling hot, offering entrepreneurs a slice of one of the most enduring — and profitable — sectors in the food industry. From iconic, time-tested staples to bold newcomers flipping the script on fast-casual fare, the burger game is as competitive as it is delicious. What connects the biggest winners? Consistency, strong brand appeal and operations that can be replicated coast-to-coast — and even around the world.
In this ranking, we've rounded up the top 10 burger franchises lighting up the scene this year, based on the 2025 Franchise 500. Whether you're craving the comfort of a beloved classic or chasing the next up-and-coming smash hit, these burger brands bring more than flame-grilled meat — they deliver scalable systems built to stand the heat.
This article will help you decide whether these burger giants — and rising stars — are serving up the right opportunity for you.
1. Culver's
- Founded: 1984
- Franchising since: 1988
- Overall rank: 7
- Number of units: 1,020
- Change in units: +17.1% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $2,642,500 - $8,573,000
- Leadership: Julie Fussner, CEO
- Parent company: Culver Franchising System LLC
Culver's isn't just slinging burgers — it's crafting a cult following, one ButterBurger at a time. Born in Wisconsin and steeped in Midwestern hospitality, the brand has grown steadily to more than 1,000 units, thanks to its focus on quality, community and crinkle-cut fries done right. Under CEO Julie Fussner's leadership, Culver's has embraced calculated growth, posting a 17% unit increase over the past three years — not to mention a top 10 ranking in the 2025 Franchise 500. With an investment starting at just over $2.6 million, franchisees are buying into a system designed to last, backed by a brand that still feels like family.
2. Wendy's
- Founded: 1969
- Franchising since: 1971
- Overall rank: 8
- Number of units: 7,282
- Change in units: +5.8% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $310,095 - $2,828,707
- Leadership: Kirk Tanner, president & CEO
- Parent company: Wendy's
Wendy's brings bold flavors and bigger ambitions to the quick-service burger game. Known for square patties, Frosty treats and fast-food snark, the brand continues to evolve with modern store formats and a push into digital ordering and global markets. Its relatively low entry point for a legacy brand — paired with strong consumer recognition and a multibillion-dollar support system — makes Wendy's a compelling option for franchisees who want scale and staying power.
3. McDonald's
- Founded: 1955
- Franchising since: 1955
- Overall rank: 22
- Number of units: 42,406
- Change in units: +7.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,471,000 - $2,728,000
- Leadership: Chris Kempczinski, CEO
- Parent company: McDonald's
McDonald's reigns as the unrivaled titan of quick-service burger franchising. Its iconic Golden Arches are backed by a proven, scalable model and powerful real estate strategy. To own a slice of its legacy, franchisees must navigate a seven-figure investment alongside a $45,000 franchise fee and have at least $500,000 in liquid assets. But the payoff is baked in: McDonald's strong brand, operational rigor and global footprint offer unmatched scale — and profitability — for those able to match its ambition.
4. Burger King
- Founded: 1954
- Franchising since: 1961
- Overall rank: 53
- Number of units: 19,732
- Change in units: +2.5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $2,064,200 - $4,730,500
- Leadership: Chris Elias, senior director, business development and franchising
- Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int'l.
Burger King — originating in 1953 and franchising since 1959 — offers a storied license into fast-food royalty with a typical investment of $1.8 to $4.2 million and a $50,000-$55,000 franchise fee. Under the umbrella of Restaurant Brands International, Burger King is undergoing a bold transformation — acquiring its largest franchisee for $1 billion and rolling out a sweeping remodel plan dubbed "Reclaim the Flame." The chain aims to modernize nearly 90% of U.S. outlets by 2028, blending heritage with sleek, high-tech efficiency.
5. Sonic Drive-In
- Founded: 1953
- Franchising since: 1959
- Overall rank: 56
- Number of units: 3,521
- Change in units: -0.11% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,714,200 - $3,370,900
- Leadership: Jim Taylor, brand president
- Parent company: Inspire Brands
Sonic Drive-In has carved out a lane all its own in the burger world — where roller skates meet cherry limeades and carhops still matter. Launched in 1953 and franchising since 1959, the brand now boasts more than 3,500 locations nationwide. Backed by Inspire Brands, Sonic offers flexible formats, from full-scale drive-ins to nontraditional locations, with startup costs ranging from roughly $669,000 to over $3.6 million. Franchisees need strong financials — typically $1 million in net worth and $500,000 in liquid assets — and pay ongoing royalties and marketing fees. It's not just nostalgia on wheels — Sonic is evolving fast, backed by serious tech, bold flavors and a fiercely loyal fan base.
6. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Founded: 2002
- Franchising since: 2004
- Overall rank: 59
- Number of units: 531
- Change in units: +30.8% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $897,836 - $2,753,566
- Leadership: Chris Dull, president & CEO
- Parent company: N/A
Founded in 2002 and named after a WWII veteran, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has become a fast-casual standout with over 500 units across the U.S. and strong systemwide sales near $1 billion. Franchisees invest between $786,000 and $2,750,000 up front, with typical minimum asset requirements of $850,000 net worth and $250,000 liquidity. Acquired by Thompson Street Capital Partners in 2021, Freddy's is accelerating expansion — targeting Canadian provinces and opening locations like Beaumont, Texas, later this year. With strong growth and proven AUVs, Freddy's remains a compelling franchise opportunity.
7. Habit Burger & Grill
- Founded: 1969
- Franchising since: 2013
- Overall rank: 107
- Number of units: 379
- Change in units: +10.2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,026,000 - $2,859,000
- Leadership: Jonathan Trapesonian, head of franchising and development
- Parent company: Yum! Brands
Habit Burger & Grill started as a fast-casual restaurant called The Habit in Goleta, California, in 1969, and didn't open its second location until 1996. It started franchising in 2013, and in 2020, Yum! Brands purchased the company and expanded it to more than 350 locations worldwide. The fast-casual chain is known for its charburgers, chicken and ahi tuna sandwiches. Franchisees interested in opening a Habit Burger & Grill must have a net worth of $3 million and a cash requirement of $1 million.
8. Jack in the Box
- Founded: 1951
- Franchising since: 1982
- Overall rank: 182
- Number of units: 2,178
- Change in units: -1% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,910,500 - $4,032,100
- Leadership: Van Ingram, CDO
- Parent company: Jack in the Box Inc.
Founded in 1951 in San Diego, Jack in the Box began franchising around 1982 and now operates nearly 2,200 restaurants across 22 states. Aspiring franchisees face an upfront investment ranging from about $2 to $4 million, alongside a $50,000 franchise fee. Ongoing fees include a 5% royalty and 5% marketing contribution. You must have at least $1.5 million in net worth and $500,000 in liquid capital to open a Jack in the Box franchise. The brand is expanding into new markets like Georgia and Chicago, but is also streamlining operations: under its "Jack on Track" strategy, including closing underperforming locations to sharpen its long-term performance.
9. Carl's Jr.
- Founded: 1945
- Franchising since: 1984
- Overall rank: 187
- Number of units: 1,719
- Change in units: +2.6% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $1,486,000 - $3,176,500
- Leadership: Joe Guith, CEO
- Parent company: CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc.
Carl's Jr. has come a long way from its 1941 origins — franchising since 1984 and now operating around 1,700 U.S. restaurants. If you're aiming to own one, be prepared for a startup cost between approximately $1.3 and $3.4 million, plus a franchise fee of nearly $25,000. Ongoing obligations include a royalty of around 4% of sales and marketing fees of about 6%. Candidates generally must have a net worth of at least $1 million and liquid capital between $300,000 and $500,000. The brand's premium image and franchisor support make it a solid bet for seasoned operators.
10. A&W Restaurants
- Founded: 1919
- Franchising since: 1925
- Overall rank: 193
- Number of units: 848
- Change in units: -5% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $298,899 - $1,639,906
- Leadership: Betsy Schmandt, CEO
- Parent company: A&W Restaurants
A&W is a storied icon of American fast food — founded in 1919 and franchising since 1926, it's the nation's oldest restaurant franchise still thriving today. With around 460 U.S. locations (and nearly as many worldwide), A&W has been fully franchisee-owned since 2011. Initial investments range from approximately $300,000 for compact formats to over $1.6 million for freestanding outlets, plus a $30,000 franchise fee (discounted for veterans). Ongoing costs include a 5% royalty and marketing fee. Franchisees need at least $500,000 in net worth and $250,000 in liquid capital.