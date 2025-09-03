The top 10 burger franchises on the Franchise 500 aren't just fan favorites — they're smart investments with brand strength, franchisee support and growth to back them up.

Are you hungry for business? Burger franchises are sizzling hot, offering entrepreneurs a slice of one of the most enduring — and profitable — sectors in the food industry. From iconic, time-tested staples to bold newcomers flipping the script on fast-casual fare, the burger game is as competitive as it is delicious. What connects the biggest winners? Consistency, strong brand appeal and operations that can be replicated coast-to-coast — and even around the world.

In this ranking, we've rounded up the top 10 burger franchises lighting up the scene this year, based on the 2025 Franchise 500. Whether you're craving the comfort of a beloved classic or chasing the next up-and-coming smash hit, these burger brands bring more than flame-grilled meat — they deliver scalable systems built to stand the heat.

This article will help you decide whether these burger giants — and rising stars — are serving up the right opportunity for you.

1. Culver's

Founded: 1984

1984 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Overall rank: 7

7 Number of units: 1,020

1,020 Change in units: +17.1% over 3 years

+17.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,642,500 - $8,573,000

$2,642,500 - $8,573,000 Leadership: Julie Fussner, CEO

Julie Fussner, CEO Parent company: Culver Franchising System LLC

Culver's isn't just slinging burgers — it's crafting a cult following, one ButterBurger at a time. Born in Wisconsin and steeped in Midwestern hospitality, the brand has grown steadily to more than 1,000 units, thanks to its focus on quality, community and crinkle-cut fries done right. Under CEO Julie Fussner's leadership, Culver's has embraced calculated growth, posting a 17% unit increase over the past three years — not to mention a top 10 ranking in the 2025 Franchise 500. With an investment starting at just over $2.6 million, franchisees are buying into a system designed to last, backed by a brand that still feels like family.

2. Wendy's

Founded: 1969

1969 Franchising since: 1971

1971 Overall rank: 8

8 Number of units: 7,282

7,282 Change in units: +5.8% over 3 years

+5.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $310,095 - $2,828,707

$310,095 - $2,828,707 Leadership: Kirk Tanner, president & CEO

Kirk Tanner, president & CEO Parent company: Wendy's

Wendy's brings bold flavors and bigger ambitions to the quick-service burger game. Known for square patties, Frosty treats and fast-food snark, the brand continues to evolve with modern store formats and a push into digital ordering and global markets. Its relatively low entry point for a legacy brand — paired with strong consumer recognition and a multibillion-dollar support system — makes Wendy's a compelling option for franchisees who want scale and staying power.

3. McDonald's

Founded: 1955

1955 Franchising since: 1955

1955 Overall rank: 22

22 Number of units: 42,406

42,406 Change in units: +7.6% over 3 years

+7.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,471,000 - $2,728,000

$1,471,000 - $2,728,000 Leadership: Chris Kempczinski, CEO

Chris Kempczinski, CEO Parent company: McDonald's

McDonald's reigns as the unrivaled titan of quick-service burger franchising. Its iconic Golden Arches are backed by a proven, scalable model and powerful real estate strategy. To own a slice of its legacy, franchisees must navigate a seven-figure investment alongside a $45,000 franchise fee and have at least $500,000 in liquid assets. But the payoff is baked in: McDonald's strong brand, operational rigor and global footprint offer unmatched scale — and profitability — for those able to match its ambition.

4. Burger King

Founded: 1954

1954 Franchising since: 1961

1961 Overall rank: 53

53 Number of units: 19,732

19,732 Change in units: +2.5% over 3 years

+2.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,064,200 - $4,730,500

$2,064,200 - $4,730,500 Leadership: Chris Elias, senior director, business development and franchising

Chris Elias, senior director, business development and franchising Parent company: Restaurant Brands Int'l.

Burger King — originating in 1953 and franchising since 1959 — offers a storied license into fast-food royalty with a typical investment of $1.8 to $4.2 million and a $50,000-$55,000 franchise fee. Under the umbrella of Restaurant Brands International, Burger King is undergoing a bold transformation — acquiring its largest franchisee for $1 billion and rolling out a sweeping remodel plan dubbed "Reclaim the Flame." The chain aims to modernize nearly 90% of U.S. outlets by 2028, blending heritage with sleek, high-tech efficiency.

5. Sonic Drive-In

Founded: 1953

1953 Franchising since: 1959

1959 Overall rank: 56

56 Number of units: 3,521

3,521 Change in units: -0.11% over 3 years

-0.11% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,714,200 - $3,370,900

$1,714,200 - $3,370,900 Leadership: Jim Taylor, brand president

Jim Taylor, brand president Parent company: Inspire Brands

Sonic Drive-In has carved out a lane all its own in the burger world — where roller skates meet cherry limeades and carhops still matter. Launched in 1953 and franchising since 1959, the brand now boasts more than 3,500 locations nationwide. Backed by Inspire Brands, Sonic offers flexible formats, from full-scale drive-ins to nontraditional locations, with startup costs ranging from roughly $669,000 to over $3.6 million. Franchisees need strong financials — typically $1 million in net worth and $500,000 in liquid assets — and pay ongoing royalties and marketing fees. It's not just nostalgia on wheels — Sonic is evolving fast, backed by serious tech, bold flavors and a fiercely loyal fan base.

6. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Founded: 2002

2002 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall rank: 59

59 Number of units: 531

531 Change in units: +30.8% over 3 years

+30.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $897,836 - $2,753,566

$897,836 - $2,753,566 Leadership: Chris Dull, president & CEO

Chris Dull, president & CEO Parent company: N/A

Founded in 2002 and named after a WWII veteran, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has become a fast-casual standout with over 500 units across the U.S. and strong systemwide sales near $1 billion. Franchisees invest between $786,000 and $2,750,000 up front, with typical minimum asset requirements of $850,000 net worth and $250,000 liquidity. Acquired by Thompson Street Capital Partners in 2021, Freddy's is accelerating expansion — targeting Canadian provinces and opening locations like Beaumont, Texas, later this year. With strong growth and proven AUVs, Freddy's remains a compelling franchise opportunity.

7. Habit Burger & Grill

Founded: 1969

1969 Franchising since: 2013

2013 Overall rank: 107

107 Number of units: 379

379 Change in units: +10.2% over 3 years

+10.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,026,000 - $2,859,000

$1,026,000 - $2,859,000 Leadership: Jonathan Trapesonian, head of franchising and development

Jonathan Trapesonian, head of franchising and development Parent company: Yum! Brands

Habit Burger & Grill started as a fast-casual restaurant called The Habit in Goleta, California, in 1969, and didn't open its second location until 1996. It started franchising in 2013, and in 2020, Yum! Brands purchased the company and expanded it to more than 350 locations worldwide. The fast-casual chain is known for its charburgers, chicken and ahi tuna sandwiches. Franchisees interested in opening a Habit Burger & Grill must have a net worth of $3 million and a cash requirement of $1 million.

8. Jack in the Box

Founded: 1951

1951 Franchising since: 1982

1982 Overall rank: 182

182 Number of units: 2,178

2,178 Change in units: -1% over 3 years

-1% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,910,500 - $4,032,100

$1,910,500 - $4,032,100 Leadership: Van Ingram, CDO

Van Ingram, CDO Parent company: Jack in the Box Inc.

Founded in 1951 in San Diego, Jack in the Box began franchising around 1982 and now operates nearly 2,200 restaurants across 22 states. Aspiring franchisees face an upfront investment ranging from about $2 to $4 million, alongside a $50,000 franchise fee. Ongoing fees include a 5% royalty and 5% marketing contribution. You must have at least $1.5 million in net worth and $500,000 in liquid capital to open a Jack in the Box franchise. The brand is expanding into new markets like Georgia and Chicago, but is also streamlining operations: under its "Jack on Track" strategy, including closing underperforming locations to sharpen its long-term performance.

9. Carl's Jr.

Founded: 1945

1945 Franchising since: 1984

1984 Overall rank: 187

187 Number of units: 1,719

1,719 Change in units: +2.6% over 3 years

+2.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,486,000 - $3,176,500

$1,486,000 - $3,176,500 Leadership: Joe Guith, CEO

Joe Guith, CEO Parent company: CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

Carl's Jr. has come a long way from its 1941 origins — franchising since 1984 and now operating around 1,700 U.S. restaurants. If you're aiming to own one, be prepared for a startup cost between approximately $1.3 and $3.4 million, plus a franchise fee of nearly $25,000. Ongoing obligations include a royalty of around 4% of sales and marketing fees of about 6%. Candidates generally must have a net worth of at least $1 million and liquid capital between $300,000 and $500,000. The brand's premium image and franchisor support make it a solid bet for seasoned operators.

10. A&W Restaurants

Founded: 1919

1919 Franchising since: 1925

1925 Overall rank: 193

193 Number of units: 848

848 Change in units: -5% over 3 years

-5% over 3 years Initial investment: $298,899 - $1,639,906

$298,899 - $1,639,906 Leadership: Betsy Schmandt, CEO

Betsy Schmandt, CEO Parent company: A&W Restaurants

A&W is a storied icon of American fast food — founded in 1919 and franchising since 1926, it's the nation's oldest restaurant franchise still thriving today. With around 460 U.S. locations (and nearly as many worldwide), A&W has been fully franchisee-owned since 2011. Initial investments range from approximately $300,000 for compact formats to over $1.6 million for freestanding outlets, plus a $30,000 franchise fee (discounted for veterans). Ongoing costs include a 5% royalty and marketing fee. Franchisees need at least $500,000 in net worth and $250,000 in liquid capital.