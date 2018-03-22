The Lash Lounge
Eyelash extensions, cosmetic products, apparel, accessories
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
2200 Pool Rd., #108
Grapevine, TX 76051
CEO
Anna Phillips
Initial Investment ⓘ
$147,572 - $297,526
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The Lash Lounge has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 12